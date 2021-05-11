Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Farmer killed by lightning
Thailand
General

Farmer killed by lightning

published : 11 May 2021 at 16:59

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Villagers gather around a farm hut and the blanket-covered body of Kramol Praking, who died after being struck by lightning while working his rice field in Nakhon Phanom's Phon Sawan district on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Villagers gather around a farm hut and the blanket-covered body of Kramol Praking, who died after being struck by lightning while working his rice field in Nakhon Phanom's Phon Sawan district on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A farmer was found dead, apparently struck down by a thunderbolt, in his rice field in Phon Sawan district on Monday afternoon.

Kamol Praking, 49, was found burned and unconscious by his wife Sukchai Torat, 48, in a field near Huay Hai village in tambon Ban Ko.

Police, rescue workers and medics from Phon Sawan Hospital rushed to the scene  

They said Kamol was flat on his back near a farm hut. He was dead, with marks similar to electrical burns over his body. He was still in his farm clothes and not wearing a watch or any other metal objects.

His wife told police that Kamol had left their home on a tractor to plough the field ahead of sowing it with rice seed, now that it was raining almost everyday.

A bit later, she heard a thunderous noise from the direction of the field and when he had not returned two hours she went looking for him. Her husband was lying unconscious near the farm hut. She called other villagers to help, and then the police.

With the wet season approaching, many areas in this northeastern border province are being hit by summer thunderstorms. 

Last week, about 100 homes in Pla Pak and That Phanom districts were damaged by the storms.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

B2,000 handouts approved

The cabinet on Tuesday approved 2,000-baht handouts to registrants of We Win and We Love Each Other subsidy programmes and extended the validity to the end of June.

17:18
Thailand

Farmer killed by lightning

NAKHON PHANOM: A farmer was found dead, apparently struck down by a thunderbolt, in his rice field in Phon Sawan district on Monday afternoon.

16:59
Business

Cabinet approves B45bn of projects to help economy

The cabinet on Tuesday approved 45 billion baht of projects aimed at reviving the economy, the prime minister said, as the tourism-reliant country struggles with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

16:52