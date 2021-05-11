B2,000 handouts approved

A sign promoting the Rao Chana (We Win) financial stimulus programme and the Kon La Krueng (Half-Half) co-payment scheme, at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved 2,000-baht handouts to registrants of We Win and We Love Each Other subsidy programmes and extended the validity to the end of June.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said registrants of We Win would receive two 1,000 baht payments, a week apart. The additional subsidy would help around 33.5 million people.

About 8 million registrants of We Love Each Other would also get two weekly payments of 1,000 baht.

They could spend the subsidies in June, he said.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said registrants of We Love Each Other would receive the handouts on May 24 and 31.

The We Win payments would be on May 21 and 28, for those who hold government welfare cards and people who need special assistance. Those who usethe government's Pao Tang e-wallet app will get the money on May 20 and 27.

The Finance Ministry would propose other rehabilitation schemes to the cabinet later, Mr Anucha said.