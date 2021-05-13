More illegal border crossers, guide caught

Arrested illegal job seekers from Myanmar are escorted out of a forest near the border in Kanchanaburi's Muang district on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Two more groups of illegal migrants have been caught crossing the border from Myanmar into this province's Muang district in search of jobs. A guide was also arrested.

A patrol of army rangers spotted 20 people, carrying baggage, walking along a track at Ban Pratudan border village in tambon Ban Kao around 5pm on Wednesday.

They were stopped and questioned. None had travel documents. There were 11 men and nine women. One of them was a guide who had led them across the border, the arresting officer said.

They admitted they had travelled from Dawei township in Myanmar to the border with Kanchanaburi province. It took them four days to cross the border on foot along a natural path.

Their guide was to take them to a spot where they were to be picked up and taken to jobs in inner Thailand. They had paid 13,000-20,000 baht each to a Myanmar job broker.

The detainees were given temperture checks as part of Covid-19 screening. All were normal. They were handed over to Muang police station.

The same patrol later caught a second group of illegal Myanmar job seekers, seven men and two women. They said they were heading for jobs awaiting them in Samut Prakan province. This group was also handed over to police.



