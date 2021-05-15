17 new Covid deaths, 3,095 new cases
published : 15 May 2021 at 09:56
writer: Online Reporters
Seventeen new local Covid-19 fatalities were reported on Saturday, for a toll of 565, and 3,095 new cases, raising the total to 99,145.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were 2,218 new cases in the general public, and 877 infected prison inmates.
In the third Covid-19 wave, starting early April, total cases had risen to 70,282. Of these, 36,241 had recovered, including 1,351 who were discharged on Friday.
