Football betting shop raided, 5 arrested

Employees react as authorities raid the Corner Sport shop in Hat Yai district of Songkhla early on Sunday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A shop providing football betting in Hat Yai district was raided by local officials on Sunday night. Five people were arrested and gambling equipment seized, police said.

The 7.30pm raid was led by district chief Chawakit Suvankhir, who was backed by about 40 defence volunteers.

The shop was named Corner Sport and was in a four-storey townhouse on Si Phuwanat road in tambon Kho Hong.

They arrested five men - Jay-ar Thipwasri, 24, who admitted operatng the shop, three employees and a client.



Gambling equipment seized as evidence included eight desktop computers, two large photocopying machines, one notebook computer, four large television sets, nine paper slip printers, a bar code scanner, two calculators and 15,000 baht cash.



The raid was prompted by informants' reports the shop was illegally taking bets on international football matches, with daily turnover around 200,000 baht, police said.



The five men were charged with gambling offences and violating the the emergency decree on the Covid-19 situation.