Prison Covid infections rise to 9,789, Chiang Mai highest

Central Women's Correctional Institution, centre of one of the prison clusters. (Bangkok Post file photo)

A total of 9,789 Covid-19 infections have been found during testing at 12 prisons over the past five days, with the highest number at Chiang Mai Central Prison, the Corrections Department announced on Monday.

The statement gave the breakdown of figures at the 12 facilities as follows:



Chiang Mai Central Prison ( 3,929)

Bangkok Remand Prison (1,960)

Central Women's Correctional Institution (1,039)

Khlong Prem Central Prison (1,016)

Thon Buri Remand Prison (1,725)

Nonthaburi Central Prison (59)

Chachoengsao Central Prison (43)

Central Special Treatment Centre (12)

Min Buri Prison (2)

Narathiwat Prison (2)

Mae Sot Prison (1)

Samut Prakan Central Prison (1)



Total: 9,789

There were no other details in the statement.