Tour bus overturns, 15 injured
Thailand
General

Tour bus overturns, 15 injured

published : 18 May 2021 at 09:59

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The crashed Nong Khai-Rayong tour bus lies in the median strip ditch of the Mittraphap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Sung district on Tuesday morning. Fifteen passengers were injured, two seriously. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fifteen passengers were injured, two seriously, when their tour bus overturned at a curve on the Mittraphap highway in Non Sung district early on Tuesday.

Police said the accident occurred about 1.25am between kilometres 180-181 on the Nakhon Ratchasima-bound side of the main highway, in tambon Don Chum Phu.

A rescue unit from Non Sung Hospital and police were rushed to the scene. They reported finding the bus, operated by 407 Pattana Company, lying on its side in the median ditch.

Fifteen passengers were injured, two of them seriously. They were admittted to Non Sung Hospital.

Police said the bus was carrying 35 passengers and was heading to Rayong from Nong Khai. The bus failed to negotiate a bend, crashed into a lamppost and overturned.

Police were still investigating the cause of the accident. 

