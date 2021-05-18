Section
Builder accused of passing fake US bills
Thailand
General

published : 18 May 2021 at 12:55

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Thanat Amatawimut, 42, right, is arrested in a commercial bank parking lot in Bangkok on Monday, accused of exchanging forged US banknotes with a face value of $39,000. (Photo supplied)
Police have arrested a 42-year-old building contractor who allegedly exchanged fake US dollar notes worth 1.2 million baht at a currency kiosk in Bangkok two years ago.

Thanat Amatawimut was arrested at a bank parking lot in Chan Kasem sub-district of Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Monday, Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Tuesday. He was wanted on an arrest warrant the Criminal Court issued last October.

According to the CSD commander, Mr Thanat is an office building contractor. He exchanged 390 US$100 notes for about 1.2 million baht at a foreign exchange kiosk in 2019. The staff accepted the notes as they appeared real.

A closer examination of the banknotes later found them to be forged. A complaint was filed with Lumpini police station.

Mr Thanat denied passing fake currency. 

