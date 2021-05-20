Section
25 new Covid deaths, 2,636 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 20 May 2021 at 10:04

writer: Online Reporters

At-risk people receive Covid-19 vaccine at CentralLardprao shopping centre in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
At-risk people receive Covid-19 vaccine at CentralLardprao shopping centre in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 25 new Covid-19 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, lifting the toll to 703, and 2,636 new cases, raising the total to 119,585, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 1,965 infections detected among the general public and 671 in prisons.

The ministry said 2,268 patients had been diagnosed as recovered and discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

Since the third Covid-19 wave started at the beginning of last month, there have been 90,722 cases diagnosed, 49,210 of whom have already recovered.

The full daily briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was scheduled for the afternoon. 

