Seminar highlights emergence of labour hotspots

With a major cluster of Covid-19 infections emerging at a construction worker camp in the capital, labour experts are urging all parties concerned to help prevent hotspots in other camps.

Pornnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, on Friday during a seminar on "Covid-19 Clusters in Unhygienic Construction Camps" said the matter not only affects the real estate industry but also society as a whole.

"If it spreads, it would be bigger than the second cluster in Samut Sakhon as [construction] workers are present in Bangkok," Mr Pornnarit said.

He said there is no clear information about construction workers in the country. The workers move from site to site, and many of them are migrant workers, Mr Pornnarit said.

He said the issue about workers at construction sites must not only be a responsibility of the government but also the developers who need to help in solving the crisis.

Adisorn Kerdmongkol, coordinator for the Migrant Working Group, said the issue is key in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. He said 1.1 million migrant workers are residing in the area, with 20%, or up to 300,000, working at construction sites.

"A crucial problem is that many of them are illegal and that makes them unable to access Covid-19 information, communication and medication," Mr Adisorn said.

"Many of them lack essential necessities such as food and water. Some of them are scared to go to virus screenings due to fear of being kicked out of their living place if they are found to be Covid-19 positive," he said.

"Some cannot access treatment as they do not have enough information on where to get treated," Mr Adisorn added.

To make them safe from the pandemic, he suggested it is necessary to boost their confidence in getting tested.

"We have to assure them that they will be [safe] during this time," Mr Adisorn said.

Amporn Chantawibul, a member of an expert committee at the Health Department, said the construction camps have all three factors to spread Covid-19: humans, germs and their environment.

"Although worker camps are now much better managed than in the past, the disease can still spread as [the camps] are unhygienic and crowded," Ms Amporn said. "[I saw] eight workers living in one room."

Furthermore, many of them use their fingers to eat and share food, she noted. It could spread the disease, she said.

"We need to be concerned about who lives in that area and how to make them feel safe from the virus," Ms Amporn said, noting they must change their eating habits during mealtimes.

She said they should eat using spoons and not share dishes. She also called on the workers to practise social distancing during mealtimes.

"Employers need to talk to them about their eating habits," Ms Amporn said. "I suggest limiting [their movement] to prevent potential infections."