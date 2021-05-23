Majority agree to get Covid-19 jabs as provided by govt: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people have agreed to be administered with vaccines against Covid-19 as provided by the government, regardless of the producers, although Pfizer vaccine is more preferable to others, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 2,644 people throughout the country on May 17-20 to gauge their responses to the government's announcement to make Covid-19 vaccination a national agenda to convince the people of vaccine efficacy in a campaign to attain herd immunity.



In terms of their knowledge of vaccines against Covid-19, 57.41% said they had fair knowledge of them, 29.32% had good knowledge of them; 9,54% had little knowledge of them; and, 3.73% knew nothing about them.



A majority, 56.49%, said they had registered for Covid vaccination; 32.39% had not; and, 11.12% were still undecided.



Asked what sources of information they relied on the most about Covid vaccines, 31.02% mentioned the Ministry of Public Health, health volunteers and government agencies; 17.36% cited news analyses and articles on television, radio and social media; and, 16.63% cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) and world-renowned medical journals.



Asked to name companies they were confident in their vaccines against Covid-19, with a respondent allowed to give more than one answer, the answers were: Pfizer (75.11%); Moderna (72.14%); Johnson & Johnson (68.52%); AstraZenaca (65.89%); and, Sputnik V (61.89%).



Asked about their opinions on Covid vaccination in Thailand, 59.64% said they still worried about side-effects to vaccines to be administered in the country; 57.24% believed vaccines would help build immunity and reduce severity of illness; and, 48.46% wanted the inoculation process to be expedited.



Asked what would help build up confidence in Covid-19 vaccination, 67.74% mentioned explanation from medical personnel; 52.13% information on the benefits, side effects and precautions about vaccination; and, 51.86% reliable reports on efficacy of vaccines to be administered.



To conclude, 64.39% of the respondents agreed to be administered with vaccines provided by the government; 22.30% were still undecided; and, 13.31% said they did not want to be vaccinated.





