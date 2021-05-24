Farmer killed by cow with new calf

Cattle graze the field at Ban Chum Saeng, in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram, where a cow with a newborn calf killed its owner on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: An elderly man was killed by a cow with a newborn calf, and a neighbour who rushed to help him was also attacked and injured, in Prakhon Chai district on Sunday afternoon.

The attack occurred when Khao Sukpapol, 73, went to a field near Ban Chum Saeng in tambon Prakhon Chai to move his new cow from the sun into the shade.



As Khao bent down to pick up the long rope tied around the cow's neck it charged at him, goring him with its horns and causing serious injuries to his face and left arm and battering his body.



A passing neighbour, Chaichana Bura, 28, witnessed the attack and ran onto the field to help the unfortunate man. The cow charged him, too. Mr Chaichana fell to the ground and was run over by the cow. He was trampled on the chest and his left arm fractured.



Police and a rescue unit were called to the scene. Khao was already dead. Mr Chaichana was admitted to Prakhon Chai Hospital.



Khao's wife Phum, 67, said her husband bought the cow only two weeks ago. It was five years old and pregnant and gave birth to a calf on Sunday morning.

The cow did not know her husband very well and was probably trying to protect its new calf, she said