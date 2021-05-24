Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man, pregnant wife caught sneaking back from Malaysia
Thailand
General

Man, pregnant wife caught sneaking back from Malaysia

published : 24 May 2021 at 16:51

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Anucha Yaprachan (left) and his pregnant wife Saichol Longsalam (seated) on Monday, after their arrest in Sadao district of Songkhla early in the morning. They entered Thailand illegally from Malaysia by climbing over a wall. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Anucha Yaprachan (left) and his pregnant wife Saichol Longsalam (seated) on Monday, after their arrest in Sadao district of Songkhla early in the morning. They entered Thailand illegally from Malaysia by climbing over a wall. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A Thai man and his five-months-pregnant wife were caught after scaling a wall to cross the border illegally from Malaysia and re-enter Thailand, in Sadao district, in the early hours of Monday.

They were arrested by soldiers from Infantry Company 5021, which patrols the border in Sadao district.

Company commander Capt Kittikhun Na Wayo said the detained couple were Anucha Yaprachan, 41, and his wife Saichol Longsalam, 39, from tambon Tha Rua in Tha Phae district of Satun province.

He said they used a ladder to scale over the concrete wall near demarcation post No 8/69 at Ban Talo in tambon Padang Besar of Sadao district about 12.30pm. They were spotted by the village chief, who informed a patrol unit.

They were checked for outward signs of Covd-19 infection and then questioned.

The couple said they went to Malaysia two years ago to work as rubber tappers at a village in Perlis State.

Three days ago Ms Saichol became unwell due to her pregnancy. On Monday morning, they paid a Malaysian 3,000 baht to take them by car to the border.

Mr Anucha said they were returning to their home in Satun province, where his wife would give birth to their child.

The couple were charged with illegal entry and then taken to undergo a full Covid-19 screening process.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Siam Commercial Bank to launch online travel app

Siam Commercial Bank said on Monday it plans to launch a hotel booking application next year that does not charge hospitality operators a gross profit fee.

18:04
World

Defiant Belarus defends diversion of plane carrying activist

MINSK: A defiant Belarus on Monday defended its forced diversion of a European plane carrying an opposition activist, after the unprecedented move provoked a global outcry and calls for a tough response.

17:45
Thailand

Man, pregnant wife caught sneaking back from Malaysia

SONGKHLA: A Thai man and his five-months-pregnant wife were caught after scaling a wall to cross the border illegally from Malaysia and re-enter Thailand, in Sadao district, in the early hours of Monday.

16:51