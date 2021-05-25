Woman drowns in Korat flash flood

A motorcycle sidecar is found in a canal near a village in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district. The motorcycle slipped into the canal early on Tuesday and the driver, a female villager, was swept away by a strong current and drowned. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman drowned in a flash flood that hit Wang Nam Khieo district following heavy rain which started on Monday afternoon and continued until Tuesday morning.

The woman was riding her motorcycle with a sidecar to a market to buy goods. At about 3am, the vehicle slipped into Khlong Huay Hu canal near the village. The woman was swept away by a strong current.

Rescue volunteers from the Wang Nam Khieo office of the Hook 31 rescue centre were dispatched to Ban Nong So Mong village in tambon Udomsap on being informed of the incident.



Rescuers found her body about 1 kilometre from the village shortly before dawn.



The woman was identified as Kanchanee Kanprasert, 60, a resident of Moo 15 village in tambon Udomsap.

The body was sent to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for an autopsy.