41 Covid deaths in 24 hours, new record high
Thailand
General

41 Covid deaths in 24 hours, new record high

published : 26 May 2021 at 08:55

writer: Online Reporters

People receive Covid-19 vaccines at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Tuesday when the country recorded its new high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 41. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
People receive Covid-19 vaccines at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Tuesday when the country recorded its new high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 41. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country logged 41 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 2,455 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The new cases comprised 1,976 among general people and 479 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,571 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19 from April 1, total cases increased to 109,031 while 64,339 patients recovered. The death toll from the period rose to 779.

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, the death toll went up to 873 and the cumulative number of infections reached 137,894.

The previous record high of fatalities over a 24-hour period was 34 on May 12, when there were also 1,983 new Covid-19 infections.

