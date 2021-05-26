Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM supports green chiretta use to treat Covid patients
Thailand
General

PM supports green chiretta use to treat Covid patients

published : 26 May 2021 at 12:20

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

One capsule of Fa Talai Jone extract contains 10mg of andrographolide, a substance that has been shown to kill the coronavirus and some bacteria in test tubes.
One capsule of Fa Talai Jone extract contains 10mg of andrographolide, a substance that has been shown to kill the coronavirus and some bacteria in test tubes.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the use of green chiretta to treat Covid-19 patients as it helps reduce their inflammation, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

Green chiretta, known as Fa Talai Jone in Thai, could decrease inflammation and strengthen the immune system, he said. It should be administered along with antiviral drug favipiravir to treat Covid-19 patients, especially those with inflammation, he added.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed the properties but also warned green chiretta did not prevent Covid-19 infection, Mr Anucha said.

He quoted the department as reporting that green chiretta contained andrographolide, a substance that had been shown to kill the virus and some bacteria in test tubes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Food delivery operators to offer discounts

Food delivery platforms have begun to lower the commissions they charge food vendors after the government pressured them into assisting restaurants struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

12:56
Thailand

Bodies of Thai workers killed in rocket fire flown home from Israel

The bodies of two Thai workers killed in a Palestinian rocket strike in Israel are being flown home on a flight scheduled to land at Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.30pm on Wednesday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat.

12:24
Thailand

PM supports green chiretta use to treat Covid patients

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the use of green chiretta to treat Covid-19 patients as it helps reduce their inflammation, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

12:20