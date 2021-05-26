PM supports green chiretta use to treat Covid patients

One capsule of Fa Talai Jone extract contains 10mg of andrographolide, a substance that has been shown to kill the coronavirus and some bacteria in test tubes.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha supports the use of green chiretta to treat Covid-19 patients as it helps reduce their inflammation, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

Green chiretta, known as Fa Talai Jone in Thai, could decrease inflammation and strengthen the immune system, he said. It should be administered along with antiviral drug favipiravir to treat Covid-19 patients, especially those with inflammation, he added.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed the properties but also warned green chiretta did not prevent Covid-19 infection, Mr Anucha said.

He quoted the department as reporting that green chiretta contained andrographolide, a substance that had been shown to kill the virus and some bacteria in test tubes.