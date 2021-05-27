'Trafficker' had B14m in account

Kanchanaburii: Police have found a suspected human trafficking leader they arrested on Tuesday in Thong Pha Phum district accumulated about 14 million baht in his bank account over the year.

Hasim Jirakitbamrung is being detained at Thong Pha Phum police station after being arrested at Thong Pha Phum intersection in the district.

Police said Mr Hasim was a key human trafficker who brought Myanmar people into the country via the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi during the Covid pandemic.

"Investigations found the suspect had around 14 million baht in his bank account over the past year and that his earnings have jumped twofold during the spread of Covid-19," a police source said.

Police apprehended Mr Hasim after the arrest of one of his gang members, Kriangsak Janya, in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district on May 19.

Mr Kriangsak had been arrested for trafficking 19 Myanmar migrants from Myanmar to Thailand.

According to the source, Mr Kriangsak told police that he was paid by Mr Hasim 2,000 baht for each trafficking job.

After the arrest of Mr Hasim, police went to search his house and property in nearby Sangkhla Buri district.

They found SIM cards, Thai nationality documents and his bank books with five million baht of deposits early last year.

Each transfer was worth 100,000-600,000 baht before the account became inactive in December and was reactivated in April.