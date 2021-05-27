Phuket ramps up Covid-19 testing

Phuket is ramping up Covid-19 tests as it runs a final check of its readiness to reopen to tourism on July 1.

Narong Woonciew, the provincial governor, admitted there are still challenges to beat before the tourism reopening deadline.

The province first needs to achieve a single-digit daily infection rate if not a zero infection rate. It must also vaccinate at least 70% of its population before July 1.

The Tourism Council of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have asked to meet government agencies and private-sector organisations related to tourism in Phuket to inquire about the province's readiness to reopen its doors to overseas tourists.

The agencies were interested to know how well the local businesses, from hotels, restaurants to boat piers, have prepared themselves for the tourism reopening.

Mr Narong said the information discussed at the meeting, scheduled for June 2, will be presented to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 4.

After that, an announcement will be made on the assessment of Phuket's readiness to get back on the global tourism scene.

Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, director of the Vachiraphuket Hospital, said 93,341 people received their second vaccine dose in April.

Another 200,000 first doses were administered in the middle of this month with 200,000 doses earmarked for the second jab planned for the middle of next month, Dr Chalermpong said.

The jabs were distributed via six vaccination points in the province targeting the permanent residents and those who came to work.

Phuket has a population of 414,471, according to last year's figures.

Koosak Kookiatkul, head of the provincial public health office, said daily Covid-19 infections have dropped to a single-digit rate for more than 10 days in Phuket.

However, in the last two weeks, almost 20 foreign nationals have contracted the virus. Five or six of them came in for a test which came out positive. They showed no symptoms, Dr Koosak said.

Dr Koosak said the health authorities have stepped up the campaign to run tests on people in the local communities who are asymptomatic.