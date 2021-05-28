China's Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use

published : 28 May 2021 at 13:15

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior FDA official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," Paisan Dankhum told a news briefing in Bangkok.

Other previously approved vaccines are Sinovac Biotec (CoronaVac), Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield), Pfizer (Comirnaty), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Gamaleya (Sputnik V).