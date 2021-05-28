Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China's Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Thailand
General

China's Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use

published : 28 May 2021 at 13:15

writer: Reuters

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior FDA official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine,"  Paisan Dankhum told a news briefing in Bangkok.

Other previously approved vaccines are Sinovac Biotec (CoronaVac), Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield), Pfizer (Comirnaty), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Gamaleya (Sputnik V).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

China's Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior FDA official said.

13:15
Business

Thai Airways says court hearing on business restructuring moved to mid-June

Thai Airways International Plc said that the Central Bankruptcy Court will decide on its restructuring proposal on June 15, after Friday's hearing was postponed to allow for the assessment of complaints filed by creditors against the plan.

13:13
Thailand

TV host Jonh Winyu charged with defaming PM Prayut on Twitter

TV show host Winyu Wongsurawat, or "Jonh Winyu", has reported to Bangkok police to acknowledge a charge of defaming Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in two Twitter posts.

13:04