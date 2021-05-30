Section
Thailand
General

Health officials investigate Yala woman's death after Covid jab

published : 30 May 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Health officials are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who died about two weeks after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Naririn Angthong, a native of Yala, received the vaccine on May 14 at Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla.

Five days later she experienced body weakness and fainting, so she sought medical assistance at a private hospital.

She was allowed to go home after her condition improved but on the morning of May 27, she collapsed and was sent to Hat Yai hospital where she died hours later due to blood-clotting in her lungs.

Pirapong Phawasutthipaisith, director of Hat Yai Hospital, said health officials are looking into the woman's death to determine if it stems from her vaccination. He said the findings will be reported to the Public Health Ministry and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, which will address the issue.

The case caught public attention after a friend of Naririn wrote on Facebook that her friend's death might be linked to the vaccine and birth-control pills Naririn took.

Citing a doctor, the friend said birth control pills could cause blood-clotting and receiving the vaccine while on birth control could increase the risk. It is not known how long the probe will take.

