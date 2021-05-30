Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
73% of Thais feel 'hopeless' amid pandemic - poll
Thailand
General

73% of Thais feel 'hopeless' amid pandemic - poll

published : 30 May 2021 at 09:50

writer: Online Reporters

People bring food and masks to homeless people living by Victory Monument on May 1, 2021. (Bangkok Post photo)
People bring food and masks to homeless people living by Victory Monument on May 1, 2021. (Bangkok Post photo)

About three-quarters of the population feel anxious and hopeless about their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,713 people throughout the country during May 24-27 to gauge the population's mental state in the "Covid-19 era".

Respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.

Regarding their state of mind, 75.35% said they were under stress and worried; 72.95% felt hopeless; 58.27% felt irritated; 45.19% frightened; and 13.50% were in a normal mental condition.

Asked about the causes, 88.33% cited the worsened Covid-19 pandemic; 74.53% pointed to the economic slump; 51.89% cited concerns over vaccination; 36.50% mentioned travel and traffic conditions; and 15.98% cited health concerns.

Asked what they wanted the government, state agencies and the private sectors to do to alleviate the crisis, 74.96% said mass inoculation should be expedited; 60.52% wanted all concerned to step up efforts to solve economic problems; 56.51% wanted them to give people clear, unambiguous information about Covid-19; 54.86% wanted assistance to those affected to be evenly distributed; and 49.91% wanted Covid tests to be carried out in all areas.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (51)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bombs explode in Myanmar near border with Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: Two bombs exploded in Myanmar close to the border with this western province on Saturday night, local media reported.

14:20
Thailand

Factory outbreak

CP Foods closes chicken processing plant in Saraburi after 245 workers catch Covid - almost a third of test results so far.

12:55
Business

World's rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

PARIS: The global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is revving luxury carmakers' sales to never-before-seen heights, as order books at the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce burst with demand from the world's wealthy.

11:45