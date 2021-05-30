Bombs explode in Myanmar near border with Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: Two bombs exploded in Myanmar close to the border with this western province on Saturday night, local media reported.

The explosions -- the first at 10.10pm and the other at 10.33pm -- took place in Phyathonezu township, with the noise clearly audible at Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district.

After the explosions, a fire broke out at a school about 60 metres from the Thai border. The flames were clearly visible from Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint, also known as Three Pagodas Pass, at Moo 9 village in tambon Nong Lu.



Soldiers from the Lat Ya Force, border patrol police and district officials were deployed at the border checkpoint to remain vigilant.



A security source told reporters at the border checkpoint on Sunday morning that the bombs went off at a secondary school, causing slight damage to a school building and a wall. There were no reports of casualties.



The explosions were believed to be from improvised bombs. It was not known whether the incident was the work of a force opposed to the military regime in Myanmar, said the source.