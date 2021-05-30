Two arrested with 400kg marijuana

Pranchaiwut Sae Chua (seated) was one of two suspects arrested by border patrol police in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom on Saturday, with 400 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in his pickup truck. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A border patrol police Borderunit seized 400 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana from two vehicles in That Phanom district of this northeastern border province on Saturday night and arrested both drivers.

Pol Lt Col Tanapol Thaonoo, deputy commander of 23rd BPP Battalion, said the patrol stopped a Toyota Vigo pickup and a Toyota Avanza car on Chayangkoon road between That Phanom and Mukdahan in tambon Ummao of That Phanom district for a search.



Ten sacks containing 400 bars of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg, were found in the Toyota Avanza. Pranchaiwut Sae Chua, 23, and Teera Phaluek, 43, the drivers of the two vehicles were arrested. Mr Teera was driving the pickup on the lookout.



According to police, the two said they had been hired for 50,000 baht to deliver the marijuana from Nakhon Phanom to Mukdahan. From there, two new drivers would transport the drugs to Bangkok. The arrested men said they had made the trip on several previous occasions.



Border patrol police sources said more than two tonnes of dried marijuana, smuggled from Laos, had been seized this month.