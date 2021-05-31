Prayut saddened by Ukraine ambassador's death

An ambulance takes the body of Ukrainian ambassador Andrii Beshta from Koh Lipe to Satun Hospital on Sunday. It was later transferred to Police General Hospital in Bangkok. (Photo: Satun public relations office)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was deeply saddened by the death of Andrii Beshta, the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.

Mr Anucha said Beshta died on Sunday morning while on a vacation with his son and friends on Koh Lipe island in Satun province.

Beshta had been ambassador since 2015. He was due to end his term in the third week of June. As ambassador he had played an important role in forging ties and cooperation between Thailand and Ukraine.

Gen Prayut was saddened by Beshta's death and would issue an official letter of condolence. Governent agencies would provide the family with all convenience and due honour, Mr Anucha said.



Beshta's body had arrived at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok, where an autopsy would confirm the cause of death, he said.