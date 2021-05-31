Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday
Thailand
General

Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday

Five groups of places allowed to operate with some restrictions

published : 31 May 2021 at 14:55

writer: Online Reporters

Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration agreed on the same to allow them to operate, with restrictions. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration agreed on the same to allow them to operate, with restrictions. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

City Hall has allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

Its communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider easing Covid-19 measures for businesses.

The panel decided that since the Covid clusters to date were found in communities, markets and construction workers’ camps, measures for other places should be eased to help operators.

The places allowed to operate from Tuesday are:

  • museums, learning centres, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group visits
  • tattoo shops, or shops providing any kind of skin-piercing services, and nail salons
  • beauty and weight-control clinics and shops
  • spas and massage shops, except sauna and facial massage services
  • public parks, botanical or floral gardens, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group sitting and consumption of food and drinks, except drinking water

Other places remain temporarily closed until June 14. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Govt plans larger deficit as budget debate starts

Parliament started debate on Monday on a budget bill that projects a bigger 700 billion baht deficit for the 2022 fiscal year starting Oct 1, as the government attempts to revive an economy hit by coronavirus outbreaks.

15:09
Thailand

Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday

City Hall has allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

14:55
World

New Zealand military called in as hundreds flee floods

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's military was deployed to evacuate hundreds of residents from flood-hit areas of the South Island Monday as heavy rains washed away bridges and cut roads.

14:45