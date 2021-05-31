Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday
Five groups of places allowed to operate with some restrictions
published : 31 May 2021 at 14:55
writer: Online Reporters
City Hall has allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.
Its communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider easing Covid-19 measures for businesses.
The panel decided that since the Covid clusters to date were found in communities, markets and construction workers’ camps, measures for other places should be eased to help operators.
The places allowed to operate from Tuesday are:
- museums, learning centres, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group visits
- tattoo shops, or shops providing any kind of skin-piercing services, and nail salons
- beauty and weight-control clinics and shops
- spas and massage shops, except sauna and facial massage services
- public parks, botanical or floral gardens, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group sitting and consumption of food and drinks, except drinking water
Other places remain temporarily closed until June 14.