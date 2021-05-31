Bangkok spa, parks, beauty clinics to open Tuesday

Five groups of places allowed to operate with some restrictions

Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration agreed on the same to allow them to operate, with restrictions. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

City Hall has allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

Its communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider easing Covid-19 measures for businesses.

The panel decided that since the Covid clusters to date were found in communities, markets and construction workers’ camps, measures for other places should be eased to help operators.

The places allowed to operate from Tuesday are:

museums, learning centres, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group visits

tattoo shops, or shops providing any kind of skin-piercing services, and nail salons

beauty and weight-control clinics and shops

spas and massage shops, except sauna and facial massage services

public parks, botanical or floral gardens, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group sitting and consumption of food and drinks, except drinking water

Other places remain temporarily closed until June 14.