Stolen artefacts returned from San Francisco museum

Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem (right) looks on as an official welcomes one of two ancient sandstone lintels, a sacred late 10th or 11th-century sandstone support beam, at the Bangkok National Museum during an event to mark their return from the United States to Thailand, in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

A welcoming ceremony was held in Bangkok on Monday to mark the return of two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of the country to the United States.

The two 680kg Khmer-style stone carvings had been on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco, which was required to forfeit them when a settlement was reached in February between the US government and San Francisco authorities.

Thailand had informed the United States in 2017 that the lintels, which date back to the 10th and 11th century, had been stolen.

"Today is the day that they are finally returned to their home country and displayed here," Thai culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at the Bangkok ceremony.

The sandstone lintels are believed to have been removed from the structure of Prasat Khao Lon historical sanctuary in Sa Kaeo and Prasat Nong Hong in Buri Ram.

After a thorough examination, the two artefacts will be exhibited at the Bangkok National Museum near the Grand Palace for three months. Experts will determine whether they can then be restored to their original locations.

Meanwhile, the case is viewed as setting a precedent for the return of other stolen artefacts.

"This is a legal battle that has set an excellent example for the museums that still own Thai artefacts illegally because they know they will lose the case," said Tanongsak Hanwong, who located the artefacts and pushed for their return.

"Many museums have chosen to reach out to begin the return process instead of going into the legal process."