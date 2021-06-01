Toll fees waived on 3 expressways for Queen’s birthday

The Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway, one of three expressways for which tolls will be waived on Thursday, Her Majesty Queen Suthida's birthday. (File photo)

Toll fees will be waived at 60 toll gates on three expressways on June 3, Her Majesty the Queen's birthday, the Expressway Authority of Thailand announced on Tuesday.

The Queen's birthday is also a public holiday.

The expressway authority posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

The toll waiver on Thursday applies to the Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway (19 toll gates), Si Rat expressway (31 toll gates) and Udon Ratthaya (10 toll gates), from 0.01am until midnight.

During the Covid-19 situation, the authority is encouraging motorists to apply for the Easy Pass card to avoid having to handle banknotes or coins, and to fill the electronic toll cards by using banking apps - and reduce the risk of getting infected with the viral disease.

More details are available from the authority's call centre,1543, the Facebook post said.