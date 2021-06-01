Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Toll fees waived on 3 expressways for Queen’s birthday
Thailand
General

Toll fees waived on 3 expressways for Queen’s birthday

published : 1 Jun 2021 at 13:53

writer: Online Reporters

The Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway, one of three expressways for which tolls will be waived on Thursday, Her Majesty Queen Suthida's birthday. (File photo)
The Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway, one of three expressways for which tolls will be waived on Thursday, Her Majesty Queen Suthida's birthday. (File photo)

Toll fees will be waived at 60 toll gates on three expressways on June 3, Her Majesty the Queen's birthday, the Expressway Authority of Thailand announced on Tuesday.

The Queen's birthday is also a public holiday.

The expressway authority posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

The toll waiver on Thursday applies to the Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway (19 toll gates), Si Rat expressway (31 toll gates) and Udon Ratthaya (10 toll gates), from 0.01am until midnight. 

During the Covid-19 situation, the authority is encouraging motorists to apply for the Easy Pass card to avoid having to handle banknotes or coins, and to fill the electronic toll cards by using banking apps -  and reduce the risk of getting infected with the viral disease.

More details are available from the authority's call centre,1543, the Facebook post said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

38 Covid fatalities, 2,230 new cases

Thailand recorded 38 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,230 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

14:12
Thailand

Toll fees waived on 3 expressways for Queen’s birthday

Toll fees will be waived at 60 toll gates on three expressways on June 3, Her Majesty the Queen's birthday, the Expressway Authority of Thailand announced on Tuesday.

13:53
Thailand

Financial help for people suffering effects of Covid vaccination

The National Health Security Office has so far paid out nearly one million baht in assistance to people suffering from side effects of Covid-19 vaccinations.

13:43