Cabinet approves new speed limits

Markings showing a 45km/h speed limit are seen on the outbound lanes of Ratburana Road near Soi Ratburana 5 in Bangkok’s Bang Kholaem district to warn motorists ahead of a bend which is a blind spot. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The cabinet has approved new speed limits for vehicles to better suit traffic conditions and to be in line with international standards.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said the cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle the ministerial regulation, to be sent to the Council of State for further checking.

In Bangkok, Pattaya or community areas, the speed limits are:

60 kilometres per hour for lorries over 2,200kg, buses that carry more than 15 passengers, school vehicles and motorcycles

45km/h for vehicles towing others, small four-wheelers or three-wheelers

Previously, the speed limits for lorries weighing more than 1,200kg including loads or passenger buses were at 60km/h in the areas and 80km/h outside the areas, said Ms Traisulee.

For areas outside Bangkok, Pattaya and community areas, the new speed limits are:

80km/h for lorries weighing over 2,200kg and buses that can carry more than 15 passengers

70km/h for school vehicles and motorcycles

55km/h for vehicles towing others, small four-wheel or three-wheel vehicles

On roads with at least two lanes of the same direction and dividers, the speed limits are: