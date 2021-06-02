38 Covid fatalities, 3,440 new cases

Medical workers raise signs to call Covid-19 vaccine recipients at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Health authorities reported another 38 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday and 3,440 new cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,107 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 165,462.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,353 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,087 in prisons.



Over the previous 24 hours, 2,843 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.



The country has logged 136,599 infections since April 1, around the time the third wave of Covid-19 began.

Further details were expected at the regular afternoon Covid-19 situation briefing.