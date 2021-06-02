Aussie found shot dead in Phuket, suicide note

The revolver on the floor of the hotel room where an Australian man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the chest on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A 63-year-old Australian was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest at a hotel in Kathu district on Tuesday afternoon. A suicide note was found near his body, police said.

Police led by Pol Lt Col Sarit Butnongsaeng, deputy chief of Patong police, and a doctor from Patong Hospital went to Baan Veerakit Hotel on Nanai road in Patong area after being informed of the man's death about 4pm.



The man was found dead on a chair in Room 231/3. There was a gunshot wound in his chest and a revolver on the floor near him. A hand-written letter and a passport were on a table in the room.



Police said that according to the note, a foreign man had threatened the man and his wife. This led to his wife leaving him and he was unable to contact her. He had filed a complaint about his wife being missing with Patong police on Feb 16.



The letter also said that the foreign man had continued to threaten him. After having lost everything, ending his life was the only way out, the letter said.



He asked anyone who read the letter to find his wife, give her his apology and tell her to take care of herself.



Police were investigating the man's death.

The Australian embassy would be asked to inform the man's relatives.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.