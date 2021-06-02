Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn announces the court orders to shut down eight internet political commentators' accounts, at a press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Internet service providers have been served with court orders to close or remove from their computers the accounts of eight individuals deemed to have posted fake news on websites and social networks, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn said on Wednesday.

Mr Chaiwut said the internet service providers were invited to the ministry to acknowledge the court orders on Wednesday.



The eight accounts to be removed were registered under the names of: 1. Pavin Chachavalpongpan; 2. Andrew MacGregor Marshal; 3. Royalist Marketplace - Talad Luang; 4. Suda Rangkupan; 5. DK Ning; 6. Aum Neko; 7. Kon Thai UK; and, 8. Pixel HELPER.



Under the court order, internet service providers are to remove or block information posted by the eight individuals on websites and social networks, along with their passwords and IP addresses, from their computer systems.



Mr Chaiwut said the ministry had explained to the internet service providers the steps they must follow and the penalties for non-compliance.



He said posters of information on the Internet must be careful not to break the law.