CCSA dispels confusion over city mall cluster

After a day of confusion and criticism, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday disclosed the details of a shopping mall in the Lat Phrao area linked to a new cluster infection.

Confusion arose on Wednesday after CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangson said in a daily briefing that a new cluster with 23 cases was reported at a department store in the Lat Phrao area, taking total city clusters to 48.

The CCSA came under criticism for not providing details given there are several shopping malls in the area. Some, including CentralPlaza Lardprao, Central Eastville, Union Mall, and Imperial World Lat Phrao, insisted they were not the unnamed mall mentioned by the CCSA.

The public asked why the CCSA did not specify the mall.

At the daily briefing on Thursday, the CCSA finally released the name of the mall as it discussed details of the now-50 infection clusters in Bangkok prepared by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Department of Health.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the cluster was being closely monitored by health officials.

But there is not just one shopping mall. He named Makro Lat Phra in Bang Kapi district and HomePro Ekkamai-Ram Intra which is located in Lat Phrao district, as also linked to the cluster.