Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
51 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya, 40 from one factory
Thailand
General

51 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya, 40 from one factory

published : 4 Jun 2021 at 12:01

writer: Sunthon Pongpao and Online Reporters

Health officials give Covid-19 tests to workers at Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district on Thursday. The factory has been closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo supplied)
Health officials give Covid-19 tests to workers at Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district on Thursday. The factory has been closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-one more Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed in this central province, 40 of them from one factory in Sena district that has been ordered closed for seven days.

Ayutthaya public health  chief Peera Areerat said on Friday that the new infections raised the provincial total to 952. He said 394 remained in hospitals.

Of the 51 new cases, 40 were from a cluster of infections at the Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district. The others caught the disease from infected family members, Dr Peera said.

Since the third wave of Covid-19 emerged in early April, a total of 892 infections have been reported in the province, with eight Covid-19 deaths, according to the provincial public relations office Facebook page.

The provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the closure of the infection-cluster factory for seven days. About 5,000 employees were ordered to quarantine themselves. About 3,400 were deemed at high-risk. Most at-risk people were residents of Sena and adjoining districts.

Local health offices, volunteers and local leaders have been told to supervise people told to self-quarantine at home.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

51 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya, 40 from one factory

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-one more Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed in this central province, 40 of them from one factory in Sena district that has been ordered closed for seven days.

12:01
Thailand

Mother seeks help for raped autistic daughters

BURIRAM: A poor woman in Satuk district has sought help for her two autistic daughters, one raped by a relative awaiting ordination and the other by an elderly stranger.

11:48
Business

May headline CPI rises 2.44% y/y, below forecast

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose for a second straight month in May, up 2.44% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday, slightly missing analysts' expectations.

11:07