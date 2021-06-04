51 more Covid cases in Ayutthaya, 40 from one factory

Health officials give Covid-19 tests to workers at Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district on Thursday. The factory has been closed for seven days after a cluster of infections was found there. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-one more Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed in this central province, 40 of them from one factory in Sena district that has been ordered closed for seven days.

Ayutthaya public health chief Peera Areerat said on Friday that the new infections raised the provincial total to 952. He said 394 remained in hospitals.

Of the 51 new cases, 40 were from a cluster of infections at the Nipro medical supplies factory in Sena district. The others caught the disease from infected family members, Dr Peera said.

Since the third wave of Covid-19 emerged in early April, a total of 892 infections have been reported in the province, with eight Covid-19 deaths, according to the provincial public relations office Facebook page.

The provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the closure of the infection-cluster factory for seven days. About 5,000 employees were ordered to quarantine themselves. About 3,400 were deemed at high-risk. Most at-risk people were residents of Sena and adjoining districts.

Local health offices, volunteers and local leaders have been told to supervise people told to self-quarantine at home.