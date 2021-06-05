Songkhla Zoo reopens Saturday

Health officials disinfect an area at Songkhla Zoo as part of a big cleaning on Friday. The zoo reopens on Saturday, three days ahead of schedule. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Songkhla Zoo has reopened but groups of over 20 visitors are not allowed under tight Covid-19 prevention measures.

Director Wanchai Tanwattana said the zoo would reopen from 9am on Saturday to small groups or families.

The state-run zoo earlier posted on its Facebook page about its temporary closure from May 26 to June 8 in compliance with provincial authorities’ orders to control the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The zoo on Friday disinfected premises to prepare for the reopening ahead of the schedule.

Health officials spray disinfectant at Songkhla Zoo on Friday as the zoo reopens to visitors on Saturday under strict Covid-19 prevention measures. (Video by Assawin Pakkawan)