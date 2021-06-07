Moderna price set at 3,800 baht for two doses

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease pandemic in Manhattan in New York City on Jan 29 this year. (Reuters photo)

Private hospitals will charge 3,800 baht inclusive for two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by US-based Moderna.

Members of the Private Hospitals Association met on Monday to agree on the price of the vaccine, described as “alternative” since it is not included in the government’s free vaccination programme, according to Thai media, which quoted a source at the association.

The price, likely to be the same at all member hospitals, already includes a service fee and vaccine insurance.

An order for 10 million doses will be placed by the Government Pharmaceuticals Organization on their behalf

The vaccine will come in three lots — 4 million doses in October, 1 million early next year and 5 million more later.

Previously, the association had said the price should not be more than 3,000 baht for the two-dose regimen. No details were available at this stage on how the new price was calculated.

The government on Monday rolled out a nationwide vaccination after it took delivery of 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca last week. To date, shots made by two manufacturers — Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca — were used.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday orders would be placed for 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and another 5 million more of those made by Johnson & Johnson.