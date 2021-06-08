28 new Covid fatalities, 2,662 new cases

A Covid-19 vaccine recipient takes her own photo while being inoculated at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Mahachontrakool)

There were 28 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,662 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

The 2,662 new cases comprised 2,128 among general people and 534 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,483 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 153,685 Covid-19 patients, 104,573 of whom recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 182,148 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,203 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,297 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.