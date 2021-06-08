Fire guts cosmetics warehouse in Pathum Thani

A fire rages through 11 commercial buildings used as a cosmetic product warehouse in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani in the early hours of Tuesday. Nobody was injured in the fire that causes more than 50 million baht in damage. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A fire raged through 11 shophouses used for storing cosmetic products in Thanyaburi district in the early hours of Tuesday, causing damage worth over 50 milllion baht.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

Firefighters tried to put out fire using 20 firetrucks behind Rangsit market on Soon Kankhar Rangsit Soi 6 in tambon Prachathippatai, said Pol Lt Col Kriangkrai Saengyot, investigation chief at Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station, who was reported around 1.30am on Tuesday.

The fire engulfed two three-storey shophouses at the corner of the block before spreading to other units. Eleven units were damaged and four cars parked in the area had been damaged before the fire was put out.

The shophouses were used as a warehouse to store cosmetic products. Damage was estimated at about 50 million baht, said the police.

Sunthon Chokthana-anan, 53, a community committee member, said the fire broke out at the corner shophouse. When he arrived, nobody was inside and someone had already alerted police and firemen.

Pol Lt Col Kriangkrai said the owner of Champ Beauty Center had rented those buildings to keep products. The owner briefly spoke to police and would give details later, added the officer.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Firemen spray water to douse the fire at a warehouse in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)