Myanmar workers caught en route to Malaysia

Some of the six Myanmar nationals caught hiding in a rubber plantation in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Five Myanmar nationals on their way to Malaysia were arrested in Hat Yai district on charges of illegal entry on Tuesday night.

The five job seekers were from Moulmein, Myanmar. Their Myanmar guide was also arrested.

They were found about 10.30pm hiding in a shelter at a rubber plantation in tambon Thung Lung by a combined civilian-police-military patrol.



The job seekers said they had paid 15,000 baht each to job brokers. They crossed the border into Ranong province and were taken by pickup to the rubber plantation, where they were waiting to travelon to Malaysia, which is under Covid-19 lockdown.



All six passed an initial health check before being handed over to Songkhla immigration police and Thung Lung police for legal proceedings.



During the past four days a total of 42 illegal migrants from Myanmar have been arrested in tambon Thung Lung of Hat Yai district while on their way to jobs in Malaysia, police said.