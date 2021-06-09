Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man arrested for stealing from hospital donations box
Thailand
General

Man arrested for stealing from hospital donations box

published : 9 Jun 2021 at 11:11

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Teerasak Booncharoen, 42, is arrested at a house in tambon Tha Mai of Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)
Teerasak Booncharoen, 42, is arrested at a house in tambon Tha Mai of Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT SAKHON: A 42-year-old jobless man has been arrested for stealing money from a donations box at a local hospital.

Pol Maj Gen Pumin Pumpanmuang, commander of the Special Operation Division, said   Teerasak Booncharoen was taken into custody at a house in tambon Tha Mai of Krathum Baen district Tuesday night.

He was wanted under an arrest warrant for smashing a donations box on the second floor of Krathum Baen Hospital and making off with about 10,000 baht in cash on May 27, the commander said.

Mr Teerasak allegedly confessed to the crime and said he was out of  work and had spent all the stolen money.

Police said he was a veteran thief, but had never been arrested before.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

House debating B500bn loan bill

Parliament on Wednesday started debating a bill to allow the government to borrow an additional 500 billion baht to help deal with the country's latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak.

11:46
Thailand

Man arrested for stealing from hospital donations box

SAMUT SAKHON: A 42-year-old jobless man has been arrested for stealing money from a donations box at a local hospital.

11:11
Thailand

Myanmar workers caught en route to Malaysia

SONGKHLA: Five Myanmar nationals on their way to Malaysia were arrested in Hat Yai district on charges of illegal entry on Tuesday night.

10:53