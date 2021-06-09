Man arrested for stealing from hospital donations box

Teerasak Booncharoen, 42, is arrested at a house in tambon Tha Mai of Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT SAKHON: A 42-year-old jobless man has been arrested for stealing money from a donations box at a local hospital.

Pol Maj Gen Pumin Pumpanmuang, commander of the Special Operation Division, said Teerasak Booncharoen was taken into custody at a house in tambon Tha Mai of Krathum Baen district Tuesday night.

He was wanted under an arrest warrant for smashing a donations box on the second floor of Krathum Baen Hospital and making off with about 10,000 baht in cash on May 27, the commander said.

Mr Teerasak allegedly confessed to the crime and said he was out of work and had spent all the stolen money.

Police said he was a veteran thief, but had never been arrested before.