Singchai Thaninson nominated as attorney general

Singchai Thaninson

The Public Prosecutor Commission has passed a unanimous resolution to nominate deputy attorney general Singchai Thaninson as the country's 16th attorney general, Office of the Attorney General spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said on Wednesday.

Mr Singchai will replace Wongsakul Kittipromwong, who turns 65 in fiscal 2021. According to the law, from Oct 1 this year Mr Wongsakul will be replaced as attorney-general and become a senior prosecutor.



After the Senate approves the nomination, his name will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal command appointing him attorney general.



Mr Singchai, 64, is to serve as attorney general from Oct 1, 2021 to Sept 30, 2022.



The spokesman said he had held a number of important positions under the Office of the Attorney General. They included deputy director-general of the Department of Summary Litigation; deputy director-general of the Department of Economic Crime Litigation; director-general of the Department of Attoney General's Litigation Affairs; and, director-general of the Department of Criminal Litigation.



He was also deputy secretary-general of the Thai Bar under the Royal Patronage.