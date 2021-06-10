Koh Samet boasts 100% target jab rate

The Public Health Ministry says the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has achieved a 100% success rate among its target group at Koh Samet in Rayong.

It said the programme would boost tourists' confidence to travel to a Covid-19-free island.

Hailing the progress in the island's drive to vaccinate its population, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha on Wednesday visited the Ban Koh Samet Community Hospital on Koh Samet to provide the vaccines to targeted people on the island.

It is the first community hospital to achieve a vaccination rate of over 70% of the population before the end of September, according to government data.

Mr Sathit said Koh Samet is a significant tourism site in Rayong, with more than 1.5 million visitors per year who contribute more than 200 billion baht per year in income, so the province wanted people on the island vaccinated as soon as possible.

All people living on the island, including locals, alien workers and forest officials working in the national park were listed as first priority to get the vaccine. In total, 1,800 people have received their first jabs.

"We want to see the island free from Covid-19," he said.

"This is a way to ensure confidence among tourists. The island is now ready to welcome visitors, who can visit the island under new normal practices. The vaccine is a tool for the economy's recovery."

About 80 medical staff were on site to provide the vaccine to people. Speed boats and helicopters were prepared in case they were needed.

The second shot of vaccine is scheduled for the next three weeks.

Mr Sathit also visited a site in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate. The vaccine was given to workers there.

According to the ministry, 43,315 people in Rayong province had applied and 79,967 people registered for the vaccination.

The country has provided 5,107,069 doses since February and is expected to reach 10 million doses by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute has prepared 200 beds for disabled people infected with Covid-19 by using technology to communicate and help them while they're being treated at the institute.

Dr Somsak Akksilp, chief of the Department of Medical Service, said disabled people found it difficult to stay at field hospitals so a special place is needed to take care of them. The institute has staff, medicine and technology ready to take care of those in need.