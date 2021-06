43 Covid fatalities, 2,310 new cases

A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Vachira Hospital in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Health authorities reported 43 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday and another 2,310 infections, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,375 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 187,538.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 2,208 of the new infections were in the general population and 102 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.