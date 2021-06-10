Authorities deny hundreds caught Covid at Silom market

ฺWorkers from Bang Rak district office in Bangkok clean Lalai Sap market on Silom Soi 5. The popular market was closed for 3 days after a Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok's Bang Rak district office has denied reports that 310 people were infected with Covid-19 at Lalai Sap market in Silom and that the market has been ordered closed indefinitely.

Contrary to widely spread reports, there have been just 13 infections at the market on Silom Soi 5 since May 26, the district office said on its Facebook page on Thursday. Nine family members were deemed at risk.

Health workers will conduct Covid-19 testing on 1,000 people who were at the market on Friday between 9am until 2pm, along with local residents, officials said.

The district has sought cooperation from vendors at the market to suspend trading for 3 days from June 10 until June 12 for deep-cleaning and mass testing.

Officials called on people to stop sharing false news and help pass on correct information.