27 Covid deaths, 2,290 new cases

Education personnel have their blood pressure checked before being inoculated against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,290 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 1,996 cases in the general population and 294 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,711 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 160,965 Covid-19 patients, 117,572 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 189,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,308 in the third wave and 1,402 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The Covid-19 Information Centre at first announced the number of the new fatalities at 43 before 8am and about 20 minutes later reduced it to 27.

More details after the daily afternoon briefing.