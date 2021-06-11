Section
Wissanu: No talk of House dissolution
published : 11 Jun 2021 at 14:40

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha defends the government's 500-billion-baht loan executive decree in parliament on Wednesday. The decree was approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday. (Photo: Parliament)
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has rejected speculation about a dissolution of the House and early general election.

Mr Wissanu told reporters on Friday he had heard no talk of plans for the dissolution of the House of Representatives.  

Asked whether Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had raised the issue during a recent cabinet meeting, Mr Wissanu replied, "No." 

“If there was (a House dissolution), he would not talk about it,’’ the deputy prime minister said 

Mr Wissanu declined to comment on reports that three government coalition parties - Bhumjaithai, Democrats and Chartthaipattana – plan to propose amendments to the constitution section by section. 

During the meeting with Gen Prayut at Government House on Thursday morning, discussion centred on the executive decree allowing the government to borrow 500 billion baht, which was later passed by the House, he said.

