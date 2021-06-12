One Covid death, 76 cases in Chon Buri

People get Covid-19 vaccines at the conference hall of Muang Ban Suan municipality in Muang district of Chon Buri on June 7. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office)

CHON BURI: Another Covid-19 death and 76 cases have been reported in Chon Buri, 32 of them linked to two known clusters.

Of the new cases, 20 were from a cluster at the Suksawat Phansadet ice-making factory in Si Racha district, 12 from a cluster at Kaset Ruamjai or Talad Ban Thung market in the same district, the provincial public health office announced on Saturday.

Three others contracted the disease from elsewhere — Bangkok (1), Samut Prakan (1) and Chachoengsao (1). Another had an at-risk occupation and 27 had infected family members and colleagues while two had come into contact with confirmed patients.

The remaining 11 new cases were still under disease investigation, the office said.

The new infections were reported in six districts — Muang (11), Si Racha (48), Bang Lamung (11), Phanas Nikhom (1), Sattahip (3), and Phan Thong (2), according to the provincial public health office Facebook page.

A total of 202 people who had been in contact with them had been tested. Routine mass testing was also done on another 1,116 people, the office said.

Chon Buri reported 31 deaths and 5,323 cases, of which 4,403 had already recovered, 58 of whom were discharged on Friday. A total of 889 remained at hospitals.

The eastern province had 15 clusters — eight at workplaces, three at markets, three at construction camps and one in a community, according to the provincial public health office Facebook page.



