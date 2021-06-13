Most see political meddling in vaccine distribution: poll

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrives to hand over 2,000 vials of the Coronavac vaccine and other medical supplies to frontline workers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on April 2, 2021. (AFP)

Most people think the distribution and allocation of vaccines against Covid-19 in the country has been politically meddled with and lack confidence in the government's handling of the Covid-19 situation, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on June 7-9 on 1,313 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions about the government's allocation and distribution of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.



A majority -- 61.84% -- believed the ongoing allocation and distribution of vaccines in the country had been politicised -- with 28.10% saying the political meddling was very high while 33.74% saying it was rather high.



On the other side, 7.62% believed there was little political interference while 16.68% thought there was no meddling at all.



The rest, 13.86%, had no comment or were not interested.



Asked whether they were confident the allocation and distribution of vaccines for the month of June would be carried out as planned by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), a majority, or 61.23%, were not confident -- with 39.22% saying they had little confidence because vaccine imports were slow, some people who registered for vaccination had not received a jab as planned and vaccines had not been not evenly distributed, and 22.01% saying they had no confidence at all in the government and the CCSA, as they had not been able to acquire enough vaccines to meet the people's demands.



On the other side, 22.70% were rather confident because some vaccines had arrived and distributed as planned, while 14.78% were highly confident because some people who registered for vaccination had received a jab already.



The rest, 1.29%, had no comment or were not interested.



Asked about the idea of allowing local administrations -- such as provincial administration organisations (PAOs), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Pattaya City -- to order vaccines via state agencies to vaccinate their populations, a large majority -- 79.47% -- agreed, saying that the local administrations were close to the people and the distribution of vaccines would be more effective.



On the other side, 18.42% disagreed, reasoning that this could make way for corruption. They added that the budgets for the local administrations should not be used to buy vaccines and the matter should be handled by health agencies.



The rest, 1.21%, had no comment or were not interested.