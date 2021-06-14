Section
Ayutthaya hospital employees infected, remains open
Thailand
General

Ayutthaya hospital employees infected, remains open

published : 14 Jun 2021 at 10:50

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

AYUTTHAYA: Eighteen employees of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital were found to be infected with Covid-19 but the situation was under control and it remains open, hospital director Chokchai Leetho-chawalit said.

Dr Chokchai said on Sunday those infected were 10 medical personnel and eight drivers. All caught the virus outside the hospital.

The entire hospital staff,f about 1,700 in all departments, had been instructed to take Covid-19 testing between June 13-15.

Those who had been in close contact with the infected people had been quarantined. The hospital had been thoroughly disinfected, Dr Chokchai said.

Dr Chokchai said the situation was under control and the hospital was still open. People could be sure of their safety in seeking medical services from the hospital, he said.

