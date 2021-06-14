Ayutthaya hospital employees infected, remains open

AYUTTHAYA: Eighteen employees of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital were found to be infected with Covid-19 but the situation was under control and it remains open, hospital director Chokchai Leetho-chawalit said.

Dr Chokchai said on Sunday those infected were 10 medical personnel and eight drivers. All caught the virus outside the hospital.



The entire hospital staff,f about 1,700 in all departments, had been instructed to take Covid-19 testing between June 13-15.



Those who had been in close contact with the infected people had been quarantined. The hospital had been thoroughly disinfected, Dr Chokchai said.



Dr Chokchai said the situation was under control and the hospital was still open. People could be sure of their safety in seeking medical services from the hospital, he said.