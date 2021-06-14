Ambulance crashes during storm, 3 hurt

The crashed ambulance in Muang district of Phuket early Monday morning. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A hospital ambulance crashed off the road during a storm in the small hours of Monday in Muang district. The driver and two nurses escaped with only minor injuries.

The accident occurred about 1.30am in front of the Premium Outlet shopping centre on Chalerm Phra Kiat road, Pol Lt Col Chaleo Thaihu, of Muang police, said.

The ambulance was returning to Thalang Hospital after the urgent transfer of a patient to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The ambulance driver told police it was raining heavily and a strong wind caused the vehicle to veer off the road onto the median strip, where it first clipped a power pole then slammed sideways into a tree.

The driver and the two women nurses with him emerged with only minor injuries.



The van was severely damaged.



Police were investigating.