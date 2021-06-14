Myanmar border crossers caught in Mae Sot

Illegal migrants from Myanmar are captured on the Moei riverbank in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Sunday night. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Seventeen Myanmar nationals, one a child, were arrested for illegal entry late on Sunday night on the bank of the Moei River in Mae Sot district by a patrol of the 4th Infantry Regiment.

The soldiers spotted them climbing up the bank from the Moei river near Ban Wang Takhian Tai in tambon Tha Sai Luat.

They were all soaked after crossing the river by boat and landing on the Thai side in pouring rain.



There were 12 men, four women and one child. They had no travel documents. All passed an initial health check .



They admitted they had crossed the river, which marks the border, and illegally entered Thailand to look for work, police said.



They were handed over to Mae Sot immigration office for legal proceedings.